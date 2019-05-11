Richard "Jerry" Dorsel Richard "Jerry" Dorsel, age 85, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Linden Woods Village, Gladstone, Missouri. Jerry was born the son of Frank L. Dorsel, Sr. and Lillian B. (Binnicker) Dorsel on October 22, 1933, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1951 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Kansas City Junior College. Jerry served in the United States Army from 1956 until1958. He was united in marriage to Marcia Seidt on August 18, 1962, in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. Jerry worked as a sheet metal worker beginning his career in 1959. He worked for Carl Weise, Gieske, and Standard Sheet Metal Companies. He was also a member of the Sheet Metal Local #2 of Kansas City. Survivors include his wife, Marcia Dorsel, of the home; two sons, Brett Richard Dorsel and wife Michelle of Kansas City, Missouri, and Christopher Allen Dorsel and wife Krislyn of Kansas City, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Clay Dorsel, Troy Dorsel, Zach Dorsel, Alex Dorsel, and Gabe Dorsel. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Frank L. Dorsel, Jr. and Robert E. Dorsel; and one sister, Arline M. White. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, Missouri 64119, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, Missouri, on Monday, May 13, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary