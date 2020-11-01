Richard "Rick" DunbarMarch 18, 1949 - October 21, 2020Raytown, Missouri - Richard Dunbar, formerly of Raytown, Missouri, died at Research Hospital October 21, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 71 years old.Rick loved watching his granddaughter dance and his grandson's play baseball. He was there to cheer them on at all their little league games and there were many with four boys playing. He made a point to attend as many high school games as he could.Born in Missouri on March 18, 1949, Rich was raised by John and Ruby (Tommie) Dunbar. Rick graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1967After graduating Rick ran his own construction company. He later worked for the Metropolitan Community Colleges as a Construction Superintendent before retiring in 2005. Rick lived out his later years migrating to Florida each winter with Kathy, his wife of 38 years. Rick enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing and trips to Canada with his brother, Tim. He had hoped to take his grandson Sam with him to Canada someday.Rick was preceded in death by his parents. His wife Kathy also preceded him in death 12 days earlier, also related to COVID. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rick Wegley; five grandchildren: Sam, Rebekah, Austin, Andrew and Zach Wegley; six great-grandchildren: Aubrielle, Trigger, Chance, Kingston, Carson and Haven; and his brother and sister-in-law: Tim and Kathy Dunbar. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.The family will host a joint graveside service for Rick and Kathy on Saturday November 14, at 10:00 am, in the Garden of Inspiration, at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. They hope to later host a Celebration of Life when we no longer have to worry about this crazy virus. Attendees should bring their own chairs.Kim would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love that she has received form the many friends that her parents had and the compassion that she received from the people at Langsford Funeral Home. It has been a trying time for the family but knowing how much Rick and Kathy were loved has meant a lot to us.Arrangements by: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700