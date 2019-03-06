|
|
Richard E. DeCavele Richard E. DeCavele, 84, passed away on March 4, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will be held at 10am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Richard was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 18, 1934. In 1955 he married Sharon DeCavele in Liberty, Missouri. They were married for 38 years. He worked for Milbank Manufacturing Co. for 36 years retiring in 1994 as plant manager. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon DeCavele; three children, Jimmy, Vicki and Debi; parents, Joe and Oma Grace DeCavele; and two brothers, Joker and Larry. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Lee) Noble; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Sheri was his granddaughter, daughter of Vicki, but was raised by Richard and Sharon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Richard's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019