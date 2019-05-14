Kansas City Star Obituaries
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Richard E. "Pete" Dickerson

Richard E. "Pete" Dickerson Richard E. "Pete" Dickerson, age 78 of Excelsior Springs, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Richard was born in Milan, Missouri on October 22, 1940 to Melvin J. and Thelma (Adkins) Dickerson. He married Sharon Payne on June 17, 1963 and she survives him. Richard worked as an electrician for Ward Electrical in Kansas City, MO and attended the Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs. He is survived by his wife Sharon of the home in Excelsior Springs, one brother James Dickerson and Kari of Kansas City, MO, and cousins, Dorothy Smith of Milan, Carolyn Baldwin, Linda Thomas, and Sandra Adams all of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron Dickerson and sister Cary Shoemaker. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Cancer Association and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
