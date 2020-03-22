Home

Richard E. Halula

Richard E. Halula Obituary
Richard E. Halula On Monday, March 16, 2020, Richard E Halula, loving husband and father of three adult children, passed away at the age of 75. Private graveside service will be in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, Shawnee, KS. (Memorial Service will be at a later date). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Maranatha Christian Academy's Scholarship Fund. For full obituary and online condolences for the family, please visit www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
