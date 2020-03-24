|
Richard E. Pence Richard was born on May 20, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the founder of Overland Park Appliance, which he operated with his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, children, Diana, Carol and Richard, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter and the Lopez family who all loved him dearly. Private family services were held at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. A public celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist of Overland Park, 8200 W. 96th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66212.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2020