Richard Edward Backhus Richard Edward Backhus, 80, of Independence, MO. Passed away June 28, 2020. Richard was born Sept. 29, 1939 in Yates Center, KS to the late Fred and Augesta Backhus. He went to North Kansas City Schools. Richard was in the Marine Corp from 1957 to 1961. Richard retired from the North Kansas City Fire Department after 25 years of service. He also owned a fence company, he did many jobs. He was preceded in death by his sister Erna King, brother Sonny Backhus and Art Backhus. Survivors include his brother Robert Backhus and sister Connie McConnell. His children Richard Paul Backhus of KC, Troy (Shannon) Backhus of Indep. And Roy Backhus of Las Vegas. Grandchildren Matthew Backhus, Caleb Alberts, Cody Backhus, Kaleb Backhus, Melinda Backhus, Hannah Backhus and Haley Backhus. Great Grandparents Rylynne Backhus and Joslynne Mendoza and lots of nieces and nephews and friends. Richard never met a stranger and even at 80 you couldn't keep him down. Richard loved telling true stories, spending time with his family and working. He collected old toys, coins, glass and other antiques. Memorial serevice 6:00pm Friday July 3, 2020 White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. Inurnment White Chapel Cemetery at a later date. Do to the Covid-19 the family requests that friends and families in attendance please wear a mask or face covering.