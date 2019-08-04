Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Richard Eugene Delgado Richard E. Delgado, 69 of West Plains, formerly of Kansas City, MO died July 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart/Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2544 Madison, KCMO. Burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery, with Honors. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, August 5 at the McGilley Midtown Chapel 20 W. Linwood Blvd., KCMO. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Children's Mercy Hospital or Wayside Waifs. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Kathy of the home; son Richard, daughters Tiffany and Erica; brother John; sister Linda; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com where condolences and fond memories may be shared.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
