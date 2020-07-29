1/
Richard F. Corrigan
Richard F. Corrigan Richard F. "Dick" Corrigan, age 80, of Leawood, KS, passed away July 26, 2020, returning to God, from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was a man of great love and kindness and he knew no stranger. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jacki, his parents, and siblings Mary C. and Laura. Remaining behind are his children Kim (John) Dodson, Angie Corrigan, Chip (Annette) Corrigan, and Mike (Susie) Corrigan. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dick's request is that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Catholic Charities of Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 31 at Church of the Nativity, Leawood, KS. Rosary at 10am, Mass at 10:30. Live streamed at https://kcnativity.org/.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Rosary
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
