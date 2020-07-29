Richard F. Corrigan Richard F. "Dick" Corrigan, age 80, of Leawood, KS, passed away July 26, 2020, returning to God, from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was a man of great love and kindness and he knew no stranger. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jacki, his parents, and siblings Mary C. and Laura. Remaining behind are his children Kim (John) Dodson, Angie Corrigan, Chip (Annette) Corrigan, and Mike (Susie) Corrigan. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dick's request is that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Catholic Charities of Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 31 at Church of the Nativity, Leawood, KS. Rosary at 10am, Mass at 10:30. Live streamed at https://kcnativity.org/
.