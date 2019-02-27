Richard "Dick" Finn Richard "Dick" Finn, a long-time resident of Weatherby Lake, MO passed away at the age of 77 on February 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. Richard Leo Finn was born the eldest of seven children on May 11, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska to Leo and Wilma (Chichester) Finn. He attended school at Blessed Sacrament School and graduated high school in Wichita, KS. He earned and a B.B.A. in finance and later a Juris Doctor degree, both from Washburn University in Topeka. Just after graduation, Richard met and married the love of his life, Tanya Kaye Finn on September 13, 1969 in Topeka, KS. In addition to Tanya, survivors include their two children: Nic Finn and wife, Cortney and Mike Finn and wife, Natalie; two beloved grandchildren: Lucas (1) and Hunter (7 weeks); and six siblings: Jane Matson, Pat Finn, John Finn, Rosemary Finn, Tom Finn and Natalie Groff. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Ian. In 1967, he began a long and rewarding career in Finance and Accounting, when he started working for the Arthur Anderson Accounting Firm. He later found the job of his dreams and moved to Kansas City Life Insurance Company and started as their Tax Manager. Dick eventually rose to the position as the Chief Financial Officer. He worked at KC Life from 1974 until retirement in 2002, working with and meeting some of his life-long friends and coworkers. In retirement, Dick stayed very busy. He was an avid investor and tax preparer in his retirement years. He also began a small family company that invested in real estate around the Northland. Although not the handiest person, his design ideas and concepts lead to a very rewarding and successful mini-rental empire. In life, Richard was very passionate about his Catholic faith. He served on the finance committee for St. Therese North Catholic Church as well as the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Coupled with his strong faith and desire to share that faith, Richard taught evening classes of Religious Education classes to second grade students for almost two decades at St. Therese. Dick was also a member of the Missouri Bar Association and a Past President of the Missouri Tax Executives Club. He was a proud supporter of many Catholic organizations and supported Catholic charities. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Hwy 9, Kansas City, MO 64152, with Rev. Joseph Cisetti presiding. Private Entombment will occur in Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, February 28, at the church, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rockhurst High School Scholarship Fund. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared on-line by visiting meyersfuneralchapel.com.



