Richard "Dick" George Miskimins Richard "Dick" George Miskimins, 90, Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission, in Merriam, KS. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a service following at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7100 Hadley, Overland Park, KS. Burial will take place in LaGrange, WY. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at the LaGrange Cemetery in LaGrange, WY. Dick was born September 10, 1928, in Hastings, NE, the eldest son of Robert Andrew Miskimins and Chattie Mildred Sweaney. He grew up riding horses, farming and going to school. He married Gwendolyn Phyllis Brown on June 21, 1948. He was an army veteran serving during World War II and the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1953, where he worked in collegiate basketball managing the visitor's locker room. He farmed until 1954, when he started a career with the Casper, WY Employment Service. In 1962 he began working with the Employment and Training service of the US Dept. of Labor in Denver, CO. He served as Regional Administrator of Region VII which included KS/MO/NE/IA until his retirement in 1987. His retirement included managing the family farm in Meriden, WY, until 2013. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Melvin James and John Keith and 2 great-grandchildren, James Jordan Butler and Gracia Rae Wheeler Dick is survived by six children: Richard (Cindy) Fort Collins, CO, Michael Lynn (Janis), Lawrence, KS, Sharon Lee Saucedo (Rafael), Blue Springs, MO, Robert David (Janet), Blue Springs, MO, Joel Alan (Marilyn), Sachse, TX, and Patti Marie, Overland Park, KS; his siblings Wilson (Bill), Phyllis Black, Kathleen Gregory, Larry, Lois Patterson, Jean Dalton and Thomas (Tom); 23 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to your local food bank. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



