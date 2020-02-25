Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Beers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Beers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Beers Obituary
Richard H. Beers Richard H. Beers passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Richard was a lifetime resident of Wyandotte County. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas where he was employed for 36 years. He was a member of Local Union #1. Richard was an avid fisherman and made his own fishing jigs and hand-tied flies. He enjoyed gardening and grew huge, delicious tomatoes. He had the unique ability of find 4-leaf clovers and loved giving them to family and friends. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Nobody was a stranger to him and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ellen Beers. Survivors include his wife, Mary, of 55 years, daughter Rebecca Curts and husband Jeff, son Jason Beers, grandchildren Lynne and Drew Curts, and Otto and Audrey Beers, brother-in-law Howard Cowher, sisters, Janet Pugh and Cindy Briscoe and husband David, and many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Vitas Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. Memorials are suggested to Vitas Hospice or The .
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -