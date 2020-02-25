|
|
Richard H. Beers Richard H. Beers passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Richard was a lifetime resident of Wyandotte County. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas where he was employed for 36 years. He was a member of Local Union #1. Richard was an avid fisherman and made his own fishing jigs and hand-tied flies. He enjoyed gardening and grew huge, delicious tomatoes. He had the unique ability of find 4-leaf clovers and loved giving them to family and friends. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. Nobody was a stranger to him and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ellen Beers. Survivors include his wife, Mary, of 55 years, daughter Rebecca Curts and husband Jeff, son Jason Beers, grandchildren Lynne and Drew Curts, and Otto and Audrey Beers, brother-in-law Howard Cowher, sisters, Janet Pugh and Cindy Briscoe and husband David, and many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Vitas Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. Memorials are suggested to Vitas Hospice or The .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020