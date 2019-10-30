|
Richard H. Pierce Richard H. Pierce, 95, of Cole Camp, Missouri went home to be the Jesus on October 24, 2019. Richard was born on September 8, 1924 in Ridgeway, Missouri. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served in the US Army in WWII and was longtime employee of Allstate. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Veda Rosa. He leaves behind 3 children, Barbara (Ron) Geraci, Greg Pierce and Susan Beck; grandchildren Cara (Harold) Robertson, Mark (Gina) Briezendine, Jordan (Roxanne) Beck and Tyler Beck and 8 great grandchildren. Graveside service was held on October 29, 2019 at Swan Lake Memorial Park. Burial immediately followed. Arr.: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019