Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of Memories Funeral Home
30000 East Valor Drive
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 463-4030
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Swan Lake Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Pierce Obituary
Richard H. Pierce Richard H. Pierce, 95, of Cole Camp, Missouri went home to be the Jesus on October 24, 2019. Richard was born on September 8, 1924 in Ridgeway, Missouri. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served in the US Army in WWII and was longtime employee of Allstate. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Veda Rosa. He leaves behind 3 children, Barbara (Ron) Geraci, Greg Pierce and Susan Beck; grandchildren Cara (Harold) Robertson, Mark (Gina) Briezendine, Jordan (Roxanne) Beck and Tyler Beck and 8 great grandchildren. Graveside service was held on October 29, 2019 at Swan Lake Memorial Park. Burial immediately followed. Arr.: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now