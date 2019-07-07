|
Richard (Dick) Harrison Wells Richard (Dick) Harrison Wells, 86, of Olathe, Kansas (formerly of Lincoln, NE) passed away May 30, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. A memorial service (casual dress) will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Stables at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the Olathe Health Hospice House or the Olathe Public Library. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellgabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019