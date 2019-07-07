Kansas City Star Obituaries
Richard Harrison (Dick) Wells

Richard Harrison (Dick) Wells Obituary
Richard (Dick) Harrison Wells Richard (Dick) Harrison Wells, 86, of Olathe, Kansas (formerly of Lincoln, NE) passed away May 30, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. A memorial service (casual dress) will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Stables at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the Olathe Health Hospice House or the Olathe Public Library. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellgabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
