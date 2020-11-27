Richard Hoffman

May 22, 1938 - November 19, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Richard "Dick" Erwin Hoffman, 82, of Overland Park, KS passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital. An only child, Dick was born May 22, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Central High School and the University of Missouri. Dick served a career in Engineering for decades, primarily at the Puritan-Bennett Corporation, where his hard work led to him being the credited inventor of the medical gas alarm system. Dick was a member of numerous committees and panels throughout his career, including the Food and Drug Administration, National Fire Protection Association, and American Society of Testing Materials, and founded his own consulting company. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and playing the many harmonicas he owned. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen "Kay" Hoffman, and his parents Erwin and Edna Hoffman. He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Wasinger, and husband Carl, and Kathleen Brennan, and husband Kevin; seven grandchildren, Katie, Karla, Robert, Anne Marie, Patrick, Ryan and Maggie.





