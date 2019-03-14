Richard Hugh Hayden Richard Hugh Hayden was born June 6, 1943 in Kansas City, MO. He was married on August 6, 1966 to Diane Sue Keyser. He always claimed "6" was his lucky number, and he died on March 6, 2019 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Undoubtedly, he chose the date. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert George Hayden, and his mother, Dorothy "Dot" Honan Hayden. As a teenager in Louisville, KY, he was an excellent athlete, pitching for the Pop Warner Baseball League. He caddied to be able to play golf and was outstanding in that also. Of course, he thoroughly enjoyed going to Churchill Downs during racing season. He remained an avid sports fan: KU, Royals, and Chiefs being his favorites. Richard's sense of humor was the foundation of his personality. His "fun" could be a little wacky and wild at times, but those who knew him, enjoyed that part of his personality. More important than his playfulness was his generosity towards those who needed his help. His empathy was constant. Richard's greatest professional achievement was the establishment of American Box Company in 1975, which is still in operation today. Richard's clever and astute business acumen allowed the company to succeed through good and poor economies. He deeply loved his children and enjoyed their company. He will be profoundly missed by the mother of his children, Diane Hayden; his son, Vincent Lee Hayden; his daughter, Stacey Renee Hayden; his grandson Carter Lee Hayden; as well as Carter's mother and Vince's soulmate Lori Shipley. He is also survived by his brother William Robert Hayden and his sister-in-law, Carol Hayden who reside in Phoenix, AZ and Maui, HI. We will each treasure his memory in our own way. Bless his big heart.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 14, 2019