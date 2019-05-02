|
Richard K. Hulett It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend Richard (Rick) K. Hulett. He leaves to mourn him, his cherished wife, Nancy K. Hulett; children Alex J. Hulett, and Terra Hulett Siebert (Darren); and three grandchildren, Emmerson Cord, Edalyn Cora, and Ryker Kolt Siebert. He was born on January 4, 1945 to Richard K. Hulett, Sr and Elizabeth C. (Mosey) Hulett. He departed this life on April 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 th , 2019 at the Lenexa United Methodist Church, 9138 Caenan Lake Road, Lenexa, KS 66215. Refreshments and conversation will immediately follow the service in their Fellowship Hall. A "Richard K. Hulett Memorial Fund" has been established at the Landmark National Bank, 7900 Quivera, Lenexa, KS 66215. A more complete obituary may be found at www.Porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 2, 2019