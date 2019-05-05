Richard "Rick" Hurd Richard "Rick" Allen Hurd age 62 passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at his home in Jameson, MO. Rick was born on June 5, 1956 to Mary Brown Hurd and Gerald Joseph Hurd. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike. He Is survived by his brothers, Jim, Eric, Ron and John, aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews, along with many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:30am at Adam-Ondi-Ahman, Overlook in Jameson MO, followed by a Pot Luck Lunch. In case of rain, we will meet at the Jameson Lion's Club. 207 Main Street. Bring something yummy to share. Bring a camp chair or a blanket to sit on. And feel free to share thoughts or fond memories of Rick. (Adam-Ondi-Ahman is on Hwy 13) google maps has it listed. Off of Hwy 13, Turn onto Kodiak Rd. Turn left at the fork to "Valley Over Look". We will be set up by the bathrooms & picnic tables.

