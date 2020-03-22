|
Richard J. Mattison Richard J. Mattison, 94, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. He was born to Edwin and Laura Mattison on May 15, 1925 near Loretto, Nebraska. Richard graduated from Albion high school. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In 1949 he graduated from the University of Nebraska. Richard married Patricia Jean Kratt on September 15, 1951. They had one son John M. Mattison. He spent his business career dealing with business forms and computers. Richard was an avid bridge player which he enjoyed playing whenever possible. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 57 years. He is survived by their son, his sister Phyllis Moss of Prescott, AZ, nieces and cousins. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020