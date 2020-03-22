Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mattison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Mattison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Mattison Obituary
Richard J. Mattison Richard J. Mattison, 94, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. He was born to Edwin and Laura Mattison on May 15, 1925 near Loretto, Nebraska. Richard graduated from Albion high school. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In 1949 he graduated from the University of Nebraska. Richard married Patricia Jean Kratt on September 15, 1951. They had one son John M. Mattison. He spent his business career dealing with business forms and computers. Richard was an avid bridge player which he enjoyed playing whenever possible. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 57 years. He is survived by their son, his sister Phyllis Moss of Prescott, AZ, nieces and cousins. There are no services planned at this time.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -