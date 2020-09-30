Richard "JJ" Johnson

October 16, 1941 - July 5, 2020

Kansas City, Kansas - Richard D. Johnson (JJ) of Kansas City, Kansas passed away July 5, 2020. JJ was born in Vallejo, CA and raised in Iowa. He was a self-made man always "making a buck" from owning an auto shop, driving over the road, investing in real estate and collecting everything he could find. He had a passion for cars and was an accomplished race car driver (#25). In the 1960's and 70's he won many trophies and awards at Lakeside, Riverside and I-70 Speedway.

He was known as a "character", storyteller, collector, Mr. Fix-It, talker and friend to many, He never knew a stranger and had an opinion about everything.

He had a deep and abiding love and pride for his daughter Rhonda and grandsons, Michael and David. His appreciation for his son-in-law Ronnie was ever present and they formed a special relationship. Bonnie June Asbell was the love of his life and his "queen". He had great love for his foster parents, Frank and Doris Landreth, holding them in the highest regard. He was ever grateful for them.

He had many friends, including Earl Huffman his devoted, helpful and caring neighbor.

JJ wrote a note to his daughter the month before his death. "Slow down, take time to be who you are and enjoy! Life is short. Your dad said that." Words to live by.

He leaves behind his daughter, Rhonda Dehner (Hooks), her husband Ronnie Hooks, grandsons Michael Dehner and David Dehner. Brother David Johnson (Angie Wortman) and sisters Susan (Knighton), Nancy (Lumbard), Laura (Molln) and Julie (Rooks) and many friends and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents Dudley and Norma Johnson, foster parents Frank and Doris Landreth and Bonnie June Asbell.





