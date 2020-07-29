Richard "Dick" Joseph Braunsdorf Richard (Dick) Joseph Braunsdorf, passed away on July 26, 2020. Dick was born the son of Dr. Robert and Marjorie Braunsdorf on, August 23, 1948 in South Bend, IN. Dick graduated high school from Topeka Hayden and then went on to graduate from KU in 1972, with a degree in Microbiology. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta at KU. He was a First Lieutenant in the US Army. Dick worked for the micro biology lab at Wyandotte County Health Department, Bethany and Providence Medical Centers, and American Health Lab. Dick was also a long time CPR trainer for Bethany Medical Center and KCK area technical school and he also donated blood whenever he could. He also was a lifelong parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed coaching his kids in soccer and baseball. He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Robert and Marjorie Braunsdorf and brother David Braunsdorf. He is survived by his wife of 48yrs Marlene (Wise) Braunsdorf; son John (Tracy) Braunsdorf; daughter Beth (Jacob) Bosch; brother Paul Braunsdorf; sister Linda Morgovnik and 3 grandchildren. A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial contributions to The University of Kansas Health System Center for Advanced Brain and Neurological Care.



