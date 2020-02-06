|
|
Richard Joseph Hauber Richard Joseph Hauber died February 4th surrounded by family and loved ones. He was married over 59 years to his loving wife Billie Ann, who proceeded him in death by 10 years. Together they raised two sons, Charles of Overland Park, and Richard John of Chicago. After serving in the United States Navy, he worked as an electrician for over 38 years with the Boese Hilburn Company. He was a licensed pilot, loved to fly and was always fascinated with planes, trains, and all things mechanical. He was very active in the Catholic Church in numerous roles throughout his life and he frequently gave his time to various charitable organizations. And, he loved to sing. Visitation will be Saturday, February 8th at 10, followed by funeral services at 11, at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for either ARCARE (arcare.org), Saint James Catholic Church (3909 Harrison Street, KCMO), or uplift (uplight.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020