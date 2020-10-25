Richard Joseph (Dick) Wyatt

May 24, 1940 - October 15, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Richard (Dick) Wyatt, age 80, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Dick was born on May 24, 1940 in Kansas City, MO, to Claude and Mildred Wyatt. Dick grew up in Northeast area of Kansas City and graduated from Northeast High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Margaret Ingrassia, in 1961. Dick worked for Ford Motor Co from 1965 until he retired in 2000.

He had a smile for everyone and will be missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by Claude and Mildred. Dick is survived by his wife: Mary Wyatt; two sisters: Linda Hazlett and Claudia (Charles) Arndt; two brother in-laws: John (Karen) Ingrassia and Larry (Robin) Ingrassia; three children: daughters Kellie Hoskins of Smithville, MO, and Tracy (Tom) Reiter of Buckeye, AZ, and son Aaron (Shelly) Wyatt of Liberty, MO; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren: eleven nieces and nephews.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time.





