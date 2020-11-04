Richard Knight
March 4, 1940 - October 29, 2020
Lees Summit, Missouri - Richard Knight, 80, went to be with the Lord on October 29 at his home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Born in Kansas City, Missouri to Wilma and Rodney Knight, he attended Paseo High School and William Jewell College. He and wife Nydia had two sons, Christopher and Timothy. Timothy preceded his father in death. Richard also leaves six grandchildren, Mallory, Richie, Nick, Amanda, Lindsey and Sydney as well as five greatgrandchildren, Jase, Trinity, Blaze, Truman and Addy Jo, who were the delight of his life. The little ones called him their "Pa". He was also "Uncle Dick"to nieces and nephews in California. Richard was a devout Christian, serving as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for over fifty years. He loved his Lord, his family and his many friends. Richard worked for 25 years with visually impaired men and women at the Alphapointe Association for the Blind. He loved every minute of working with the people there. Richard was a peacemaker who treated others with kindness and dignity. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held Friday, November 6, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St in Independence, MO. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO. In his honor, contributions to The Gathering Baptist Church of Independence, MO or The Gathering Baptist Church of Blue Springs, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com
