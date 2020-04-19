|
|
Richard L. "Rick" Johnson Richard L. Johnson, 61, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. Rick was born to Jerry and Patricia Johnson on July 13, 1958 in Hoisington, KS. His family moved to Pauls Valley, OK in 1960 before landing in Duncan, OK where he would spend the remainder of his childhood. Rick would then attend the University of Oklahoma where he met the love of his life, Kansas City Theatre legend Debra Bluford, whom he would marry on June 15, 1979 at the duck pond on the campus of OU. A descendent of many lawmen, Rick followed in their footsteps and began his long and distinguished career in law enforcement when he started working as a police officer for the OU Police Department. In 1984 he accepted a job with the University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department. A recognized expert in university policing and healthcare security, Rick obtained his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Kansas in 1990, was a board-certified protection professional (CPP), and board-certified healthcare security practitioner. Rick graduated from the FBI National Academy in June 1991, and shortly thereafter he achieved a lifelong goal when he was named Chief of Police at KUMC. He would later earn the title of Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Safety at KUMC. Under Rick's leadership, the University of Kansas Police Department became nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), becoming one of only seven Kansas law enforcement agencies and the state's first and only university police department to earn this gold standard in public safety. In November 2019, Rick's commitment to excellence was formally recognized when the University of Kansas Medical Center Public Safety Department was awarded the Kansas Quality Award by the Midwest Excellence Institute. Rick was honored to share this award with his department as it was undoubtedly one of his proudest professional accomplishments. Rick and his wife would raise their family in Kansas City, a city they would lovingly refer to as home for over 35 years. Rick was an ardent fan of the Sooners, Jayhawks, and Kansas City Chiefs and Royalsrarely missing a game and always inviting family and friends to watch with him, as long as he had the best seat in the house. Rick was also a vintage car collector, owning many classic Thunderbirds throughout his life, and was quick to offer to take friends for a ride. Always having a natural gift with animals, his family lovingly referred to him as "the dog whisperer" as he never met a canine that didn't love him. He took an interest in military history, was an amateur photographer, and loved running, including participating many KC Corporate Challenges and in full and half marathons. He was also an avid supporter of the performing arts and live theatre in Kanas City, thanks largely to his wife. Rick is preceded in death by his wife and father. He is survived by his children, Jerrod, Justin and Jessica; a grandson Coleden and a brother, Jeff, as well as several brothers and sisters in law and numerous nieces and nephews. A consummate professional and ultimate family manRick will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held at the University of Kansas Medical Center at a later date. Donations in Rick's name can be made to Kansas City Hospice House or the OSU-OKC J. R. Johnson Police Science Memorial Scholarship. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. (Matthew 5:9).Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020