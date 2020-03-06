|
|
Richard L. Reynolds Richard L. Reynolds, age 80, of Sunrise Beach, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Laurie Care Center. He was born January 18, 1940, a son of the late Floyd and Norma Reynolds. In August 1958, Richard Reynolds joined the United States Marine Corps. During his enlistment, he was stationed in 29 Palms, California and Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Following his military service, Richard Reynolds went to work for Ford Motor Company in January 1962 where he worked for 32 years. In 1966, He met and married the love of his life, Lillian "Midge" Younger. Together, they had two sons Rick and Rodney Reynolds In 1969, Richard Reynolds attended real estate school and received his Missouri Brokers license, which led to he and his mother opening Reynolds Realty in 1970 located in Laurie, Missouri. He ran that business with three salesmen while still working full-time at Ford. In 1974, he sold the business and devoted his time to his family, Ford, hot rod cars, boats, water skiing and shooting pool. At Ford, in 1983, he ran for a union office and won. Later, he was elected to the Bargaining Committee; and finally in 1987, was elected to the top job in the local union of Bargaining Chairman in a plant wide election of five thousand members. Richard Reynolds retired as Bargaining Chairman in 1994 and he and Midge moved to the Lake of the Ozarks-retiring at the lake was a life-long goal. He and his wife attended the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie. In addition to his wife, Midge, Richard Reynolds is survived by his son, Rodney Reynolds and significant other, Tracey Spears of the home; grandchildren, Danielle Bohon and Richard William Reynolds and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard F. Reynolds. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 6th, in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Laurie with Father John Schmitz officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Blue Moon Sanctuary in Camdenton. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. 573-374-7688
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2020