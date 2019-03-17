Richard Frederick Ladd Richard Frederick Ladd, 92, of Overland Park, KS died on March 12, 2019. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. o'clock, with Rev. Dr. Ted Pierce presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas 66207. Richard was born on May 20, 1926 to Herbert W. and Vida (Williams) Ladd in Casper, Wyoming. He lived in Casper, WY, Denver, Colorado and then Tulsa, Oklahoma through high school. Upon graduation from high school in 1944, was enrolled in US Navy V-12 program. Graduated in 1948 from the University of Michigan with a degree in Automotive Engineering. But instead of going to work for one of the automobile companies, Dick set out for West Texas for the oil patch, and worked for Milwhite Mud Sales. In 1951, he married Susan Stansell and they began their married life in Midland, Texas, the first of several stops over the succeeding years. Dick and Susan and their growing family soon moved to Houston, then Tulsa, then back to Houston, before settling in Prairie Village, Kansas in 1965, where they remained in the same house until now. The final 20 years of his business career was as an executive with Ash Grove Cement Company. He and Susan were members of Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Dick loved camping and canoeing with his sons in their youth, and served as scoutmaster for their Boy Scout troop for a number of years. He was an avid golfer all his life and played into his 80s. He also loved to tell a funny joke or story, and was known for his clever sayings, or what his grandchildren called "Grandad-isms". Special thanks to daughter Elizabeth, who selflessly cared for both Dick and Susan during their final years so they could remain in the family home. Richard was predeceased by his wife of almost 66 years, Susan, and his older brother Herb Ladd, and his twin brother Frank Ladd. Richard is survived by his three beloved children, Dr. William R. Ladd, and his wife Heidi, of Houma, Louisiana; Robert S. Ladd, and his wife Jane, of Sugar Land, Texas, and Elizabeth Ladd, of Prairie Village, Kansas. His five grandchildren, Robert S. Ladd, Jr., and his wife Kathy, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Alyssa J. Ladd of Houston, Texas, William P. Ladd of Arlington, Virginia, David Ladd of Melbourne, Australia, and Helene Picard, and her husband Chase, of Arlington, Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Laura Claire Ladd and Michael Christopher Ladd, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019