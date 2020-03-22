|
Richard Laverne Luke Richard Luke, 79, of Blue Springs, MO passed away March 15, 2020. His family will be holding private memorial services. Dick was born July 4, 1940 in Alburnett, IA to George and Anne (Bell) Luke. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Tin Can Sailor. He married the love of his life, Viola Hibbs during this time. Dick was a mechanic and salesman for Dean Machinery, and then a salesman for Allied Oil until he retired. He was a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one. Dick was loved greatly by his children and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Viola Luke; and one brother, Gary Luke. Richard is survived by his three children, Deborah Day (Richard), Richard Luke and Joseph Luke (Joell); seven grandchildren, Paul and Marc Day, MacKenzie Corrigan, Nicholas, Brendon, Aaron and Tyler Luke; five great grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Luke. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020