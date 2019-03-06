Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
For more information about
Richard Akers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Akers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Lee Akers Obituary
Richard Lee Akers Richard Lee Akers, of Kansas City, MO, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born March 25, 1934 to Margaret Langford and Cecil E. Smith. He was the adopted son of Floyd Akers. Richard grew up in Mound City, KS, where he met the love of his life, Shirley (New) Akers. They married in July 1958 and had two children. Richard, a mechanic, worked at Central Armature and eventually opened his own shop, Akers Electric, on Troost Ave. He was preceded in death by his wife and son Ricky "Rick" Akers. He is survived by his sisters Eva and Carolyn Akers, daughter Marla (Akers) Mills, daughter-in-law Barbara (Kuzma) Akers, granddaughters Lauren, Sarah, Jessica, and Samantha, great granddaughter Audrey, and many family and friends. Visitation: Friday, March 8 from 6-8 p.m. at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd. Funeral Services: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m., at McGilley. Reception to follow. Share memories and see full obituary at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now