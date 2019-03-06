Richard Lee Akers Richard Lee Akers, of Kansas City, MO, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born March 25, 1934 to Margaret Langford and Cecil E. Smith. He was the adopted son of Floyd Akers. Richard grew up in Mound City, KS, where he met the love of his life, Shirley (New) Akers. They married in July 1958 and had two children. Richard, a mechanic, worked at Central Armature and eventually opened his own shop, Akers Electric, on Troost Ave. He was preceded in death by his wife and son Ricky "Rick" Akers. He is survived by his sisters Eva and Carolyn Akers, daughter Marla (Akers) Mills, daughter-in-law Barbara (Kuzma) Akers, granddaughters Lauren, Sarah, Jessica, and Samantha, great granddaughter Audrey, and many family and friends. Visitation: Friday, March 8 from 6-8 p.m. at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd. Funeral Services: Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m., at McGilley. Reception to follow. Share memories and see full obituary at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.

