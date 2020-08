Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Lee Barthel 73 Overland Park, KS passed Oct 2, 2020. Born in Leavenworth, KS to Fred Richard and Rhoda (Barber) Barthel. Survivors Lisa Barthel McCoy, Grandson Josh, Daniel and David Barthel, partner Debra Ralph.



