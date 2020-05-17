Richard Lee Carney Born April 1, 1946, in Kansas City Missouri, Richard Lee Carney was the fourth child born to the union of Mildred and Howard Carney. Richard received his education from the Kansas City Missouri Public School District and was a proud graduate of Southeast High School. After high school. He completed coursework at Metropolitan Community College and went on to enlist in the United States Navy where he served until, he was honorably discharged. Shortly after the Navy, Richard married his forever love Nedra Harrison. The two high school sweethearts joined in holy matrimony on August 20, 1966 at the ages of 17 and 19, and together they set off to build a life together. Richard worked for his father, Howard Carney Sr. at C&C Excavating and Construction Company for more than 15 years. After his father's retirement in 1989, Richard took the helm of the family business as owner and operator of Carney Excavating, Inc. Under Richard's leadership, Carney Excavating Inc. worked on a number of high-profile construction projects throughout the Kansas City area some of which included the Bartle Hall Expansion, Bruce R Watkins Roadway (71 Hwy), Federal Reserve Building, Kansas City Zoo, Kansas Speedway and a litany of other projects. In 1998, he received the Contractor of the Year Award from the Minority Contractors Association of Greater Kanas City. And in 2000 Carney Excavating was honored as Construction Firm of the Year during Minority Enterprise Development Week. A hard worker, Richard also believed life was to be enjoyed not just endured. A football enthusiast and a proud member of "Chiefs Kingdom" there was nothing Richard enjoyed more than supporting his beloved Kansas City Chiefs -- a season ticket holder for more than 30 years. Richard loved his family and friends he loved his church, his pastor, and his brothers in Christ. Most important to Richard was his relationship with the Lord. He first became an ordained deacon October 13, 2002 at Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In 2014, he became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was installed as a deacon June 26, 2016 under the leadership of Pastor John L. Brooks where he served faithfully. On May 5, 2020 Richard left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Carney, Sr., sister Juanita Carney, and brother, David Carney. Richard leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 53 years Nedra Carney and faithful pet schnauzer, Henry; mother, Mildred Carney; brothers Howard Carney, Jr. and Louis Carney; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews family members, very special friends, and business associates. Services for Richard Lee Carney will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 visitation 9-12pm service at 12:00pm at Serenity Funeral Home 1101 E. Bannister Rd. KCMO 64131. Interment, Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home (816) 599-2939



