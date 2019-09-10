|
Richard Lee Castle Richard Lee Castle, 58 passed away on September 1, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Beth and young daughter Rosalynn. He leaves behind a large family in the Kansas City area as well as many friends in the Washington area. Private Family Service at the gravesite will be held at 4pm on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd. Kansas City, MO and a Celebration of Life Visitation will be held later that day from 5-7 pm on Wednesday September 11, 2019
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019