Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Castle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Castle Obituary
Richard Lee Castle Richard Lee Castle, 58 passed away on September 1, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Beth and young daughter Rosalynn. He leaves behind a large family in the Kansas City area as well as many friends in the Washington area. Private Family Service at the gravesite will be held at 4pm on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd. Kansas City, MO and a Celebration of Life Visitation will be held later that day from 5-7 pm on Wednesday September 11, 2019
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now