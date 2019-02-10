|
Richard Lee Flack Richard Lee Flack age 93 of Buffalo Grove, IL passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Lee Flack nee Fell for 68 years. Loving father Sherideth Flack. Dear grandfather of Winter (Brian) Vanderhoof. Great grandfather of Trenton Vanderhoof. Dick graduated from Northeast High School and University of Missouri Kansas City. He was a pilot in WWII in the Army Air Corp. Inurnment Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. For additional information please contact Kolssak Funeral Home, 847.537.6600 or www.funerals.pro
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019