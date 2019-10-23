Kansas City Star Obituaries
Richard Lee Gray Obituary
Richard Lee Gray Richard Lee Gray, 66, of Liberty, MO, known by everyone as Richie, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, from complications arising from Alzheimer's Disease. His family was, and had been, by his side on the days leading up to his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann Elizabeth and George Leslie Gray. Richie is survived by his life love, Karen, of the home; daughter, Denise Mahon (Charlie); three grandchildren, Tyler and Landon Klee and Delaney Mahon of Kansas City, MO; two brothers, David Leslie (Cheryl) of Kansas City, MO, James Michael (Lorrie) of Duck River, TN; three nieces, Kerrie Meinert (Aaron) of Kearney, Sarah Gray of Marshall, MO, and Leslie Kilgore of Huntsville, AL; two nephews Michael Gray (Dorothy) of Keller, TX, and Jeffrey Gray of Huntsville; as well as many extended family members. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, followed by a service celebrating Richie's life at 10:30 am, on Saturday, October 26, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org). You may read Richie's entire obituary, share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book at www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
