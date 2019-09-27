|
|
Richard Leo "Rick" Hill Richard Leo (Rick) Hill was born November 22, 1947 in Davenport Iowa to William Leo and Kathleen (Kirschner) Hill and passed away September 18, 2019 at his home in Foley AL. Rick grew up in the Aurora CO and Kansas City Mo area graduating from Oak Park High School in 1966. He was in the US Navy during the Vietnam War serving on the USS Hornet, also serving during the recovery of both Apollo 11 and 12. He married Mary Dell Black in July 1998 and she survives him. After retirement, Rick and Mary Dell made their home in Clarksville MO and Foley AL. He is survived by two sons, Nathan Hill of Raytown MO and Geoff (Tara) Hill of Independence MO. His is also survived by granddaughters Shelby, Piper, Emilia, Lucy, and Ivy, and 3 sisters Nancy Peters of Corning MO, Sara Lundy (Chuck) of Liberty MO and Jane Benton (Bob) of Kansas City MO. He was preceded in death by both parents, Leo and Kathleen Hill, his mother and father in law, Bill and Mary Jane Black, and his brother in law Lee Peters. A graveside service for burial of cremains with military honors will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, HWY W, Clarksville MO at 10:30 am on October 3rd. A visitation and luncheon will follow at the American Legion, 504 S. 2nd, Clarksville MO. Collier Funeral Homes, Inc, in Louisiana, MO in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019