Richard "Dick" Lowell Huff Richard (Dick) Lowell Huff, 82, died Sunday September 29, 2019 at Saint Luke's South Hospital, Overland Park, Kansas. He was born July 15, 1937 in Marysville, Kansas, the son of Ralph Wallace Huff and Mildred Henrietta Lewis Huff. He graduated from Brooks Country School, near Home City, 1951, Marysville High School, 1955 and University of Kansas, 1961. Richard was three when his Dad died. He lived with his mother who then took a position on the East coast. When his mother was settled, she brought Richard to live with her. Richard wanted to return to Marysville. Later, he had the opportunity to move back to Marysville and live with two of his Dad's sisters, Aunt Dollie (Bob) Ferrell and Aunt Dora (Dick) Lewis. This provided a most interesting life which he treasured. His mother was involved in his life throughout. He married Kathleen Joan Aziere, on August 20, 1966 whom he loved and cherished each day of their wedded life. They enjoyed travels to Japan, North Africa, Turkey and numerous trips to Europe. Richard retired in 2004, having been a structural engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District for 41 years. After retirement he continued his love for learning and took many courses at the University of Kansas. Richard compiled the book, "The Brooks School," published in 2006. He was assisted in research by Mary Buehler beginning in 2003. The book records the history of a "One Room Country School." Copies may be found in various historical libraries, including the Marysville library. Richard's interests were varied, having enjoyed driving his Corvette in his early years, collecting coins and stamps, morning walks, operas at the Kauffman Center and the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Broadway musicals, feeding his goldfinches and "snow birds," and caring for his cat, "Boo." He liked being outdoors and considered shoveling snow and raking leaves as good exercise. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; his son Steve and wife Debbie Huff, Topeka, and their children Braxton, Avary and Brendan; his daughter, Kelly Lindsay-Korroch and husband Jim Korroch, Wichita, and their children Ryan Lindsay, Anna (Lueke) Anderson, Grace, Clare, and Joanie Korroch. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019