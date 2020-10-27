Richard Lyle Lyman, Sr.
January 20, 1934 - October 24, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Richard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday the 24th of October. Richard was born in Healy, Kansas to Sidney and Paulina Lyman. He attended Healy Schools and graduated in 1952. He met the love of his life Mary Louella "Lou" Lyman and they were married on December 26, 1954 in Lyons, Kansas. Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 in the 514th Missile Battalion, Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Richard retired from United Parcel Service after 23 years of service. He was a co-founder of Lyman Manufacturing where he invented specialized utility equipment.
Richard was a kind man with a huge heart. He opened his home and table to everyone he met, often having meals and parties for his family and friends. He loved God with all his heart and was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. He deeply cherished and loved his family and friends dearly.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Lou, his son Rick, grandson Daniel Mundis, granddaughter Kylie Lyman, brother and his wife Lawrence and Maria Lyman, brother and his wife Neil Lyman and Linda Lyman.
Richard is survived by his daughter Tammy Mundis and her husband Bill, daughter Sandra Everard and her husband Tom, daughter Cheryl Graham and her husband Greg, and son Shawn Lyman and his wife Kimberley, along with 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren.
Richard will be truly missed by all that knew him. He would have liked everyone to know that he will see you again and everything is going to okay. He would also have wished all of you blessings, peace, and love.
For those that helped Richard with his healthcare and our extended family and friends offering help, thoughts, and prayers, the family would like to thank you. All of you have are a blessing. You are amazing!
A visitation will be from 1-2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Westside Family Church; burial in the Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, Richard asked that donations be made to the Westside Family Church, American Cancer Society
, and Gary Sinise Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfailiy.com
.