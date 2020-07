Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Richard M. Garza 51, passed away July 12, 2020. Memorial will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ The King 8510 Wornall Rd, Kansas City Missouri 64114. Arrangements Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store