Richard Max Fuller Max Fuller, 84, of Olathe, KS passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Vintage Park Assisted Living. Max was born April 6, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Wait and Verna Fuller. Max graduated from Southwest High School in 1952. Max earned his private pilot's license and loved flying. He was the owner of Budget Auto Glass for 15 years before retiring in 1995. He is survived by his children, Debi Grebenik and husband Mike; Marsha Petzel and husband Abe; Christine Fuller and husband Tom Clark; Scott Fuller; five grandchildren, Dole Grebenik and wife Lindsley; Tosh Grebenik and wife Ashlyn; Kristen Roth and husband Patrick; Taryn Petzel and fianc‚ John Roubik; Landon Petzel. 7 great grandchildren also survive him. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com. (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019