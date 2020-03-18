|
Richard O. Cook Richard (Rich) Cook of Round Rock, Texas formally Kansas City passed away February 29th following a short illness. Rich, son of Colonel and Mrs. O.J. Cook., spent most of his adult life in Kansas City and had just recently moved to Texas. He enjoyed his engineering career but loved and enjoyed his family more. He was proceeded in death by a son David Christopher and is survived by his wife Louise, daughter Kirsten Bowman son-in-law Michael Bowman of Leawood, Ks., Grand children Brent and Brian Baca, Steven and Megan Power, brothers Jim Cook of Saipan, Randall and sister-in-law Charlene Cook of Gilbert Arizona, Dr. Roger and Paula Hall of Round Rock, Tx, David and Jan Hall of Seattle, Wa and Kathryn Hall of Nantucket, Ma. Nieces Lauren Bray, and Erin DeRoia, and a nephew, Jared Cook. A Celebration of Rich's life will be held at a later date in Kansas City with notification to follow. We will all miss his keen sense of humor and bright outlook on life. He loved and was loved by many.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020