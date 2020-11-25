Richard "Dick" Dwayne PearsonNovember 21, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Richard D. Pearson, born April 11, 1935, lost his battle with esophageal cancer on November 21, 2020.Dick grew up in Lane, Kansas, graduating from Ottawa High School in 1953. He started his college career at Ottawa University, but didn't stay long. He was an American Legion All Star baseball player, which got him noticed by a coach at K-State, and he received a partial scholarship to play first base in the Spring of 1954. The baseball scholarship began a life-long affinity for his alma mater, cheering for the Wildcats the remainder of his life.Dick was the first in his family to graduate from college, receiving a B.S. in Business in 1959. He began his career with the Gas Service Company's public utility section, and later became a systems analyst for TransWorld Airlines in 1965. Dick ran TWA's overhaul base in Kansas City from 1978 to 1984, was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in July 1984, and ultimately President in September 1985. Under his leadership, TWA made many positive changes and dealt with severe adversity, including several terrorist incidents. When interviewed by the Wall Street Journal and asked how he dealt with the stress of the job, he told the interviewer he "didn't deal with stress, he created it." He ultimately resigned from TWA in 1986 after investor Carl Icahn took over TWA. Not one to sit idly by in retirement, Dick joined American Airlines in Dallas as Vice President of Operations, where he served from 1986 until 1993.Dick and his wife Norma moved back to Kansas City, retiring in Leawood. They loved the arts and supported many charitable causes, enjoying all that Kansas City had to offer with family and friends for the next twenty years. Unfortunately, their daughter Karen Hartley lost her twelve year battle with cancer in 2013, and Norma also passed away from cancer in 2016.Dick is survived by two nephews, Jeff Pearson (Kim) of Frisco, Texas, and Todd Pearson of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as two grand nieces, Alexandra and Julia Pearson, both of Frisco, Texas.Richard will be buried next to Norma and Karen in Johnson County Memorial Gardens. A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday on November 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The TWA Museum, 10 NW Richards Road, Kansas City, MO, 64116 or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.