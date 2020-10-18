Richard (Dick) Percy King

October 6, 2020

Countryside, Kansas - Richard (Dick) Percy King, age 88, of Countryside, Kansas passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. After spending time in a rehabilitation center, he was released to the loving and devoted care of Maria and Roger Baker of Countryside who brought him home to surround him with love for his remaining time on Earth. Maria and Roger invited friends to welcome him home and through this thoughtful act, he knew that he was loved.

Dick was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 10, 1932. He enjoyed his early years with his parents, Metha and Percy King and his sister, Shirley. He attended primary and secondary schools in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. In his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball with friends and lettered in track where his special talent was throwing the shot put. During his high school years, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout – an honor that is bestowed upon few and an accomplishment for which he and his family were extremely proud. Upon high school graduation, he entered the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he earned a degree in business.

Dick was bitten by the travel bug early in life and after graduation he traveled with friends to far off places which included Israel, Egypt, and other locations in the Middle East. He then joined the United States Coast Guard and served his county for several years by becoming a specialist in radio communications. He was stationed both overseas, including Midway, Hawaii and the Philippines, and in the US at locations on the East Coast and points along the Mississippi River. After completing his military service, he settled in the Kansas City area, where he began working for the Department of Agriculture in the early days of mainframe computing. He served the Department for the entirety of his career and retired in 1987.

While working in Kansas City, he met Marilyn Stadsklev and quickly knew she was 'the one'. They married in 1964 and began their life together in Countryside, Kansas, where they lived together for 54 years. Dick loved their home in Countryside and cherished the close friendships that he and Marilyn developed with neighbors over the years. Marilyn shared Dick's passion for travel and they both sought adventures that took them to locations throughout Europe and the United States.

Dick had many interests. He loved to fish and spent many happy hours on the Lake of the Ozarks and on a favorite fishing hole at Marilyn's family farm in Florida. He learned to fly and became an experienced private pilot. After being inspired by a professional photographer, Dick taught himself the art of photography and became extremely accomplished. His special interest was candid shots of the culture and people in the countries he visited. Dick spent many happy hours on the golf course and was highly knowledgeable about professionals in the sport. Most of all, Dick adored Marilyn and genuinely loved his family and friends. He loved spending time with them and building memories that he enjoyed retelling over the years.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn in 2018 and is survived by his sister, Shirley King Berry and brother-in-law, George Berry of Denison, Iowa; brother-in law, Tom Stadsklev (Joan) of Marianna Florida; sister-in-law, Charlotte Brasington of Satellite Beach, Florida; niece, Susan Berry Hill (Chris) of Lovettsville, Virginia; and three nephews, Scott (Kim), Kirk (Patti), and Eric (Shanti) Brasington all of Satellite Beach, Florida. He has eight grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Maria and Roger Baker, who were sent from the Heavenly Father to extend His loving hand to care for Dick in his final years.

Dick will be interred with his beloved wife, Marilyn at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The memorial will take place in January 2021 in Florida. Dick was passionate about the homeless. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to Salvation Army or City Union Mission of Kansas City in his name.





