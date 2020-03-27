Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ray Zentz Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ray Zentz Jr. Obituary
Richard Ray Zentz Jr. Richard Ray Zentz Jr., age 57, passed away Sunday, March 22 surrounded by family and friends. Richard was born January 20, 1963 in Manhattan, Ks. to Richard Sr. and Shirley Zentz. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Zentz of Lee's Summit, Mo., wife Debbie Zentz of Lee's Summit, Mo., two daughters Katie (Stephen) Genova of St. Louis, Mo. and Baylee Zentz of Lee's Summit, Mo., two precious grandchildren Pepper and Sebastian Genova of St. Louis, Mo., sister Shari Zentz Dreiling of Lee's Summit, Mo., two brothers Danny Zentz of Albuquerque, N.M. and Rodney Zentz of Junction City, KS. Richard will be remembered as a compassionate, kind, loving and selfless family member, husband, father, grandfather, friend, protector, and leader. He was cherished by all that met him. Richard held his Christian beliefs dear to his heart and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and attended the Lee's Summit South Congregation. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for all the love and support they have showed to Richard and his family these past two weeks. Memorial services are to be determined, and will be announced at a later date when friends and family will be able to gather together.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -