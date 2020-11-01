Richard RetrumJune 29, 1947 - October 27, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Richard Oliver Retrum born June 29, 1947 in Kansas City, MO, passed away October 27, 2020. He was pre-deceased by parents Charles Retrum (who was an executive with Proctor and Gamble) and Frances Retrum, and sister Cheryl Retrum.He attended Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington MO where he received scholastic awards as well as letters in JV football, basketball and track. He also attended Shawnee Mission East High School, but left after attending a summer program at Colorado State University sponsored by St. John's Military School. From there he graduated in 1966. He was Captain of the Color Guard that traveled to New Orleans to march in the Mardi Gras Parade. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 stationed in Berlin Battalion Headquarters playing his best football for the Berlin Brigade. He was one of the rare soldiers chosen to guard Rudolph Hess at Spandau prison.He graduated with a B.S. in Consumer Economics in 1973 followed by an M.S. He received awards from Omicron Nu Honor Society and co-founded the Consumer Relations Board. He taught college in Montana at Kalispell Community College and later at Kansas City Kansas Community College.Richard became a Health Care Administrator in 1983 for 12 years in Long Term Care and Mental Health facilities with Medical Lodges Health Care, and then became an MBE/UPS Store owner for the next 12 years.Richard began a life of service after retirement and served on the "Old Boys" Board of Directors at St. John's Military Academy and was a member of the "Wall of Fame." He served on several boards and committees of Kansas City organizations. This included UNICO Kansas City Festa Italiana which promotes the positive Italian heritage and community service. He was a volunteer for several years at Festa Italiana in June which provides scholarships for worthy students. As a member of Rotary Club 13 of Kansas City, Richard served on the Board of Directors and many committees including Greater Kansas City Day.He traveled to Ukraine with his wife in 2006 as volunteers for humanitarian assistance. He currently is President of Native Sons and Daughters of Greater Kansas City, and served as President of Kansas Citian of the Year. He awarded various plaques (the latest was Union Station) to those who promote and contribute to Kansas City, Missouri. Richard was President of the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in 2020, the oldest in the country outside of Washington, D.C. He is married to Carol (Savoca-Walker) with three sons: Jared Walker (deceased 2020) and Quentin and Preston Walker; and two granddaughters Sierra and Savanna Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Retrum Ukraine Trust which will be used through the Rotary Club for humanitarian aid.Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery South. Due to Covid-19, face coverings are required. Social distancing will be observed.