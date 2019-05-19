Richard Rhoads Richard "Rick" Dwayne Rhoads, 54 of Olathe, KS passed away on May 16, 2019 at the Olathe Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, May 21st at 7:00 pm at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home, 105 E. Loula, Olathe, KS. Rick was born on February 23, 1965 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Rick was born in a Christian home where he accepted Christ as his Savior as a child. He enjoyed serving in church such as children's ministries, going on mission trips, singing with his dad and being actively involved in a Christian motorcycle club. He had a love for law enforcement which started with working with Ted Knox and ended with the KBI. He married the love of his life Karen Gregory in 1997 and they were blessed to adopt 3 wonderful children from South America; William, Joseph and Autumn. Rick had never met a stranger and always wanted to share the gospel and the love of Christ. He loved to laugh and spend time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Rhoads and his mother Carolyn Rhoads. Rick is survived by his wife Karen Rhoads, his 3 children; William Joseph and Autumn, sister Julie (Rhoads) Frazier and husband Steve and niece Lyndsey of Edmond, OK and sister Stephanie Rhoads of League City, TX and cherished in-laws Joe and Barbara Gregory and countless family and friends who meant the world to him. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilley-frye.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary