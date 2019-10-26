|
Richard Rubins "A life well-lived" summarizes the 89-year-lifespan of Richard Rubins, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Known for his intelligence, integrity, compassion and quick wit, Richard was a successful attorney who loved his family, golf, the stock market, and poker. He was always the first to quietly offer a helping hand or wise counsel, and had the ability to make everyone he touched feel special. Richard was truly one of the good guys, and will be deeply missed. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Rae and is survived by his children Jeff (Amy), Laurie (Bill), Debra (Charlie) and Julie (Roger), nine grandchildren (Rebecca, Caroline, David, Lisa, Jonathan, Dana, Ethan, Benjamin and Alex) and three great-grandchildren (Caleb, Whit and Fitz). The family is eternally grateful to his loving caregivers Dawn and JoAnn. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KU Alzheimer's Disease Center. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 26, 2019