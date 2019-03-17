Richard Stephan Richard Clarence Stephan, 79, generous husband, father, grandfather and friend, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 while vacationing in Naples, FL. He leaves his beloved wife of 11 years, Sharon (Moling) Stephan; his children Joseph Stephan of Phoenix, AZ; Deborah (Stephan) and Michael Regalbuto of Santa Clara, CA and Catherine (Stephan) and Scott Henson of Seattle, WA; step-children Erin (Fisher) and Steve Bowman of Santa Rosa, CA, Kelly (Fisher) and Kristin Goodwin of Air Force Academy, CO; Allison and Tim Fisher of Leawood, KS, and D.J. Fisher of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Tony, Diana, Julia and Peter Regalbuto, Siena and Autumn Henson, Tyler, Matt and Tara Bowman, Lindsey and Mitch Fisher, Samantha and Connor Fisher, Sloan and Slater Goodwin, and his dog, Max. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette (Stephan) and Harold Deters of Decatur, IL and brother John and Mary Stephan of St. Louis, MO. Rich was pre-deceased by wife Charlotte Ann (Parker) Stephan and step-son Kevin Fisher. Born and raised in Effingham, IL, son of Marie Anna (Mihlbachler) and Richard Herman Stephan, Rich attended St. Anthony HS, worked in a service station where accidents befell him, and received his BS in Business Administration from Quincy College where he accumulated a wealth of lifelong friends and earned induction into Quincy's Baseball Hall of Fame. Upon graduation, he married Charlotte and began his family and career at Touche, Ross accounting firm in Chicago. In 1963 he completed his CPA, and in 1969 joined Greyhound Computer Corporation, a subsidiary of The Greyhound Corporation (later VIAD Corp), where he would continue for 30 years until his retirement in Spring of 1999, just in time for the opening of baseball season in Arizona, where he resided from 1971-2005. In 2007, Rich married Sharon and relocated to Kansas City, MO and later to Prairie Village, KS. Lauded as 'Master of the Numbers,' Rich relished any opportunity to manipulate complex financial data and tax code but preferred to use his gift memorizing sports statistics and trades across the MLB, NFL and NBA, paying particular interest to the 'home teams' wherever he lived. But in the end, Rich's blood ran blue and gold (and sometimes GREEN) in support of Joe, Debbie and Tony's alma-mater, Notre Dame. Go Irish! Rich wasn't afraid of trying new sports, including skiing at age 60 and cycling at age 68, though spectator sports prevailed. Rich loved to travel, and loved a great view, taking in sunsets around the globe and in his back yards. Above all else, Rich enjoyed the simplest joys of being Grandpa or Papa, proudly attending music and dance recitals, plays, graduations and pre-K soccer in the pouring rain. Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO. Visitation will precede the mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Rich's memory can be made to Redemptorist Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111. Visit www.bearcat.org/richstephan to view and share stories about Rich's full life. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.



