Richard "Smoky" Stover Richard "Smoky" Stover, 96, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was a World War II Army Veteran serving with the 25th Infantry Division in the South Pacific from 1942-1946. He was fortunate to take part in the Honor Flight on September 11, 2012. Following the service to his country he became a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 124 for 65 years. During that time he was elected to Business Manager in 1976, was in that role until 1981 and retired in 1985. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Dorothy Ann (Prather) Stover, his 3 daughters-Christine Nolte (Steve), Amy Westerman, Lisa Goldsmith (Mark), 2 grandchildren-Christopher Nolte, Jessica Markley (Christian) and 3 great grandchildren. Services will be at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO Visitation-Wednesday, April 3 from 5:00-7:00pm and Funeral Service-Thursday, April 4 at 11:00am. Family suggests donations to the ( ) or John Knox Presbyterian Kirk (11430 Wornall Road, KCMO 64114).



