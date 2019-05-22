Richard W. Sturgeon Richard Sturgeon, 85, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. He was born in Eureka, Kansas on August 4, 1933, the second of three children to the late Tivvis H. Sturgeon and Phyllis G. Sturgeon. His family moved to Emporia, Kansas where he attended Emporia High School. While in high school, Richard met the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Zody, who he later married in 1954. Richard and Ann moved to Wichita where they both worked at Boeing Aircraft. After graduating from Wichita State University, they moved to Overland Park, Kansas where Richard accepted a position as an account executive at Merrill Lynch in 1965. He quickly advanced to management and supervised offices in Overland Park, Kansas; Davis, California; and Clayton, Missouri. He retired in 1988 at the age of 55 and never looked back. A devoted husband and father, he always took time to participate in his children's activities from coaching his son John's baseball and basketball teams to attending Girl Scout campouts and horse shows with his daughter, Jane. He and Ann spent many enjoyable summers traveling to Cameron, Montana where they would stay near Ann's sister and her husband, Jane and Leroy Hinman. There, he enjoyed fly-fishing on the Madison River and developed lifetime friendships with people from all parts of the country. At home in Overland Park, Richard was one of the original members of the legendary "Men's Game" pickup basketball game at the home of his next-door neighbor and good friend, Wayne Disch. The Sturgeons and the Disches remained friends for a lifetime. The game still goes on today. Richard was an avid hunter and angler who enjoyed countless hours outdoors. Whether he was in a duck or deer blind, following his English Pointers into the field or fishing in his bass boat, he loved being outside with family and friends. Hunting and fishing lead to some of his most precious friendships that he maintained throughout his life. Richard was a wonderful grandfather who attended his grandchildren's activities whenever possible. He and Ann truly enjoyed every dance, piano and band recital, school play, choir concert and musical. They loved high school sports, attending soccer, football and basketball games as well as track and swim meets without fail. Richard and Ann were always there with an encouraging hug after each performance or game. Although separated by distance, Richard remained very close to his sister and brother, Sally and Jack. He spoke fondly of growing up in Eureka and Emporia. He had a very strong sense of family and derived his greatest enjoyment and contentment surrounded by loved ones. Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ann, and is survived by his children, John Sturgeon (Samantha), Leawood, Kansas and Jane Jeffries (Chuck), Louisburg, Kansas, his grandchildren, Andrew Jeffries (Melissa), Scott Sturgeon (Jenny), Hannah Sturgeon, Madeline Sturgeon, Grace Rehorn and JackSturgeon. His brother, Jack Sturgeon (Anna Lou) and sister, Sally Johnston (Tom), also survive him. The family wishes to thank Kansas City Hospice for their loving care of both Richard and Ann. Their support and guidance were invaluable. An internment service will be held in Louisburg, Kansas at 3:00 p.m. on May 24, 2019 at the Louisburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208 or Kansas City Hospice, www.kchospice.org. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DengelMortuary.com. Dengel & Son Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071 913-294-2372.

